When COVID-19 came to the U.S. it revealed a lot of gaps, especially in the educational system.
To work on fixing those gaps, a group was created through the Prichard Committee for Academic Excellence, consisting of teachers from 23 Kentucky counties. Pollyanne Kimmel, an eighth grade teacher at Browning Springs Middle School, said it was interesting to see if something was just present in one county or if there were trends across the state.
“Being part of a group that is looking for solutions and ways to address needs in our state is humbling and fun,” said Kimmel.
Kimmel said she joined the group because she wanted to be involved in making change.
“One of the goals of the Prichard Committee group is to determine what steps can be taken immediately and what steps could take a while to see a benefit from,” Kimmel said. “They are constantly getting input from teachers, students and faculty and responding to those with immediate action. It has been awesome to be able to work with other leaders and educators throughout the state to identify ways we can make an impact on education as a whole.”
Some of the trends the teachers saw across the state were a lack of available resources for teachers and students, which lead to inequity for the families and students, according to Kimmel, adding that other trends they were seeing across schools in Kentucky were needs for anti-racism teaching and support for student and educator mental health.
“That is not a reflection on the school system, but a reflection on the pandemic and having to respond really quickly,” said Kimmel. “Leadership in Hopkins County schools has worked to listen to issues the teachers are having and to correct them. A lot of the issues that were brought up through the Prichard Committee group Hopkins County already has a program in place. I have seen evidence of the district working on all of those things.”
Deanna Ashby, the Superintendent of Hopkins County Schools, said there are several programs in the areas mentioned from the Prichard Committee group.
In regards to anti-racism, the school has formed a committee of employees, called the Inclusivity Committee, consisting of a variety of different people who meet once a month. They have created a video talking with teachers and staff on how to work with people and have worked on showing the importance of saying someone’s name correctly.
“They have also most recently worked on acquiring some teaching resources to include a text book for the African-American studies class that is being offered at both high schools,” said Ashby.
When it comes to the students mental health, Hopkins County Schools partner with Mountain Comprehensive to allow counselors on every campus to meet with students, even during COVID-19. They have supported teacher professional development since COVID-19 started by sharing different tools and technological platforms.
Ashby said they work with other school systems to determine what they are doing, what is working and how to include it in Hopkins County.
For more information on the work Kentucky teachers and the Prichard Committee are doing, visit www.prichardcommittee.org/teacherletter/.
