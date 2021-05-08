Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Friday:
Quortez Greenwood, 18, of Madisonville, was charged Thursday with failure to appear.
Jodie Taylor, 32, of Madisonville, was charged Thursday with buying or possessing drug paraphernalia, failure to appear and tampering with physical evidence.
James Brasher, 37, of Madisonville, was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.
Emmanuel Hall, 20, of Madisonville, was charged May 1 with fourth-degree assault.
Amanda Carlton, 39, of Madisonville, was charged Thursday with operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, operating a motor vehicle under the influence, failure to produce insurance card, prescription containing substance not in proper container and leaving the scene of an accident.
Marcie Locke, 45, of Madisonville, was charged Thursday with failure to appear.
Jonathan Johnson, 44, of Madisonville, was charged Thursday with second-degree disorderly conduct, menacing, resisting arrest, second-degree fleeing or evading police and first and second-degree criminal mischief.
Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports on Friday:
Thomas Forbes, 47, of Manitou, was charged Monday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence, possession of marijuana and possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle.
James Cusic, 36, of Greenville, was charged Monday with second-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and failure to wear a seat belt.
David Cunningham, 46, of St. Charles, was charged Tuesday with obscuring the identity of a machine, all-terrain vehicle violations, first-degree trafficking in controlled substance and operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license.
Johnathan Laffoon, 29, of Hanson, was charged Wednesday with contempt of court.
James Adams, 35, of Earlington, was charged Wednesday with failure to appear.
Breanna Iverson, 21, Nortonville, was charged Wednesday with theft by unlawful taking livestock $10,000 or more but under $1 million.
Travis Braden, 28, of Nortonville, was charged Wednesday with failure to appear.
David Smith, 61, of Madisonville, was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, buying or possessing drug paraphernalia and failure to appear.
Dakota Owen, 28, of Providence, was charged Thursday with public intoxication.
Steven Taylor, 40, of Earlington, was charged Thursday with fourth-degree assault.
