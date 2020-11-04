Republicans Jim Gooch Jr. and Melinda Gibbons Prunty easily won the votes of Hopkins County residents on their way to retaining their seats in the Kentucky House of Representatives for the 12th and 15th districts, respectively.
Gooch, from Providence, had 5,979 votes to Democrat Arthur McLaughlin’s 1,768 votes locally. Prunty collected 4,060 votes, while Democrat Crystal Chappell had 1,698 Hopkins County votes.
Overall, Prunty had 67.43% of the votes from Hopkins and Muhlenberg counties with roughly 96% of the precincts reporting, while Gooch won 76.59% of the votes from Hopkins, McLean, Webster and Daviess counties.
