Beginning with today’s edition of the paper, The Messenger and The Dawson Springs Progress will be a combined issue on Thursdays of each week.
The move will allow us to provide more countywide news to our readers in both Madisonville and Dawson for this combined publication.
In addition, our Thursday publication will have more pages and more content for Progress subscribers. That content will include expanded sports coverage, comics, TV listings and other features. Simply put, our goal is to give you a better newspaper.
We will continue our coverage of issues important to Dawson Springs such as City Council and School Board meetings as well as following action from the Panthers and Lady Panthers.
Subscription prices will remain the same for The Progress, while the newsstand price will increase to $1.49 per issue.
