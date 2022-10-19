Police Report
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following report:
Stephanie Niswonger, of Madisonville, was charged, October 15, 2022, for criminal trespassing in the third degree.
Jayson Bryant Collier, of Clarksville, TN, was charged, October 16, 2022, for robbery in the first degree and theft by unlawful taking of more than $10,000.
The Madisonville Police Department released the following report:
Mary Stewart, was charged, October 16, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
Richard Dale Littlepage, was charged, October 17, 2022, for failure to or improper signal, operating on a suspended or revoked license, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine in the first degree first offense.
Kenneth D. Morris, was charged, October 17, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
Jeremy Rainwater, was charged, October 17, 2022, for failure to or improper signal, fleeing or evading police in the second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
