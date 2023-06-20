School 1

Earlington Elementary School has closed permanently now that school has ended. The Hopkins County School Board is deciding what to do with the building.

 Submitted photo

One of the rumors going around the county is that the Hopkins County School Board is going to tear down Earlington Elementary School. According to Hopkins County Schools Superintendent Amy Smith, that rumor is not true.

Smith said she thinks people are confusing Earlington Elementary with Hanson Elementary, where demolition began on Monday.

