One of the rumors going around the county is that the Hopkins County School Board is going to tear down Earlington Elementary School. According to Hopkins County Schools Superintendent Amy Smith, that rumor is not true.
Smith said she thinks people are confusing Earlington Elementary with Hanson Elementary, where demolition began on Monday.
“The Hopkins County Board of Education is not supportive of tearing that building down,” she said.
While what happens to the building is up to the school board, Smith said they first have to declare the property surplus, then get an appraisal of the property. She said surplussing the property will be on the next school board meeting agenda on June 29.
Smith said the school board office has received interest from people who want to buy the property.
“What we are doing is keeping a compiled list of people who have shown interest,” she said. “One of our administrative assistants will begin to call them back when we are ready to sell the property.”
She said the school board will follow all Kentucky Department of Education requirements when dealing with the Earlington Elementary property. The KDE requires all school owned property that is declared surplus to be sold for at least the appraised value, meaning the board isn’t allowed to discount the property, even for good causes.
Smith said there also seemed to be some misinformation about what will happen to the 1967 State Championship trophy. She said it will be displayed in the new auxiliary gym at Hopkins County Central High School.
“There will be a portion of that construction dedicated to displaying some heritage and accolades,” she said. “I think some people thought it would be kept at the City of Earlington. We are not going to leave that at the city. We are going to take that with us.”
When South Hopkins Middle School closes after the renovations at Southside Elementary School are completed, important items from that school will also be displayed in the auxiliary gym.
