Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Monday:
Ryan Hust, 35, of Madisonville, was charged Friday with second-degree burglary.
Ricardo Polk, 48, of Madisonville, was charged Saturday with operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license.
Gregory Brown, 56, of Madisonville, was charged Friday with seven counts of theft by deception — including cold checks under $500.
Hunter Smith, 21, of Madisonville, was charged Friday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence and license to be in possession.
Corey Mason, 43, of Madisonville, was charged Saturday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), possession of synthetic drugs and failure of owner to maintain required insurance.
Aaron Williams, 27, of Madisonville, was charged Sunday with third-degree criminal trespassing, second-degree fleeing or evading and possession of burglary tools.
Brandon Medcalf, 43, of Hopkinsville, was charged Friday with failure to wear seat belts, failure to produce insurance card and operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license.
Jacob Knight, 30, of Madisonville, was charged Saturday with second-degree burglary.
James Fairrow, 62, of Earlington, was charged Friday with trafficking in synthetic drugs, buying or possessing drug paraphernalia and tampering with physical evidence.
Jonathan Hare, 47, of Madisonville, was charged Saturday with fugitive from another state.
Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports on Monday:
Curtis May, 28, of Madisonville, was charged March 21 with third-degree criminal trespassing. May also was charged March 23 with third-degree criminal trespassing.
Victoria Krysa, 33, of Powderly, was charged Wednesday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence.
Kimberly Sullivan, 34, of Dawson Springs, was charged Wednesday with failure to appear.
Barry Harper, 51, of Henderson, was charged Thursday with failure to appear.
Elizabeth Brooks, 60, of St. Charles, was charged Friday with failure to appear.
Tammie Taylor, 62, of Earlington, was charged Saturday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance, improper turning, failure to or improper signal, failure to produce an insurance card and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.
Sherry Lindle, 35, of Providence, was charged Saturday with possession of synthetic drugs, first-degree possession of a controlled substance and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.
Timothy Copple, 36, of Dawson Springs, was charged Sunday with receiving stolen property under $10,000, three counts of non-payment court costs, first-degree wanton endangerment, leaving the scene of an accident and operating on a suspended or revoked license.
Logan Wyatt, 21, of Dawson Springs, was charged Sunday with public intoxication, possession of marijuana and first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
