Report: Armed suspect demands police shoot him

Police say a Madisonville man holding a blade demanded officers shoot and kill him. Instead, he's under arrest on at least eight charges.
A police report says Dennis Mullins, 54, was spotted driving erratically shortly after 1 p.m. Tuesday near Green and Hopewell streets. He reportedly raced to a location in the 400 block of Thompson Street, where he got out of a car and screamed at officers to shoot him.
Police said Mullins held a blade and took one step toward officers. An officer used a Taser on him, but it reportedly failed because Mullins' clothing was too thick.
More officers arrived at that point, and Mullins reportedly dropped the blade on his own. He was taken down and arrested without further incident.
Mullins is charged with first-degree fleeing or evading police, menacing, second-degree disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, failed or improper turn signal, careless driving, license to be in possession and failure to produce an insurance card. He was held on Wednesday on $500 bond, pending a court hearing next Wednesday.
A woman in the car with Mullins was not hurt and has not been charged.
