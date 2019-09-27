On Saturday nearly 200 people will be taking a stroll around Madisonville for this year's Walk for Life event. The walk is a fundraiser for Door of Hope, a faith-based nonprofit in Madisonville.
"This is an annual fundraiser that we hold," said Door of Hope Executive Director, Mack Wells. "It's our second-largest fundraiser, and the event is two-fold -- one, it's fundraising, and the other it's a show of support for the pro-life movement."
Door of Hope's mission is to offer help, hope and healing before, during and after pregnancy decisions, said Wells.
See HOpe/Page A6
"Most of the people that we see are young men and women who have found themselves pregnant and they're not married, or they weren't ready, and they just need help," he said. "We try to engage the parents and do as much as we can to prepare these young couples that have become pregnant unexpectedly get prepared for parenthood, so they have a chance of success."
The fundraising goal for Door of Hope is $50,000, but Wells says each year the event brings in around $35,000 to $40,000.
"The funds go to daily operational costs, part of it pays the salary for our nurse, who does free ultrasound scans," he said. "It goes to diapers, wipes, car seats, educational material; it just kind of goes into our general budget."
The event is held at First United Methodist Church, and registration begins at 8 a.m. Saturday and the walk starts at 9 a.m.
"We have hosted the walk, I wish I could tell you how long, but we haven't been here that long," said pastor John Kalz. "We're glad to partner with Door of Hope and be able to offer hope and healing and resources to people who need them in our community.
Door of Hope has been open for 25 years, and Wells believes that this may be the 20th year for the fundraiser. Though nearly 200 people will join the walk, Wells said many more donate and help raise awareness.
"A lot of people will pledge to walk or sign-up for the walk and get the donations, but they don't actually walk," said Wells. "Some just want to come and show their support. We have all different kinds of people, and it's a pretty short walk, it's less than a mile long."
The walk will go down Center Street then turn on left onto Main Street before heading down Broadway and back toward the church, said Wells.
Online registration is still open. Go to bit.ly/DoorOfHopeWalk4Life, then click the register button on the right.
"If you've not been involved in it before, and you're interested in seeing how it works, just come out," said Wells. "Whether you raise any money or not, just come out, see it and walk with us."
