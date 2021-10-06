Just in time for the holiday shopping season, Kentucky Movers and Makers opened a gift shop inside the space.
Melanie Tapp, business relationship director for the Madisonville-Hopkins County Economic Development Corporation, said the items for sale are handmade by maker members.
“It will make a really unique opportunity to buy things for Christmas or for gifts, things that are handmade and there are only a few of,” she said.
The gift shop idea has been on the mind of Economic Development Corporation President Ray Hagerman’s since the inception of Maker Space.
“Ray had a vision for a little gift shop where our members have the opportunity to sell their handmade items,” said Tapp. “We are just glad to finally get that going.”
She said six different members are selling items in the store right now, along with some items the Maker Space is selling. Some of the items include cutting boards, items made from bourbon barrel staves, handmade purses and lunch boxes, ink pens, and embroidery.
“There is a little bit of everything. There is a market for anyone who wants to come and shop,” said Tapp. “Anything you buy here you can pretty well guarantee that the next person is not going to have it because these are pretty much one-of-a-kind items.”
Only the maker members are allowed to sell items at the gift shop, she said. One of the perks of being a member is having the opportunity to sell the items they make.
She said becoming a member is only $45 a month and gives you access to all the equipment.
“It also gives you a discount on classes, and then it gives you that added perk of being able to put items in the store,” said Tapp.
The gift shop’s grand opening was on Saturday during an event the Maker Space had, which also introduce the gift shop to people, she said. With the space not opening until noon, they are still trying to determine the hours it will be open.
“Right now, I think it is going to be more of a pop-up situation,” said Tapp.
Kentucky Movers and Makers is located at 130 North Seminary Street and is open from noon until 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, call 270-825-8144.
