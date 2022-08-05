The Paragon of Madisonville wants to increase residents’ water intake, so they have created a hydration challenge and hope the community will join.
Paragon Executive Director Alex Strein said many residents struggle with their fluid intake.
“A lot of times people of this population have issues with their sense of thirst being altered, and they are not thinking about drinking as much because they are not as active and it can cause a lot of problems,” she said.
They wanted to find fun ways to encourage staff and residents to drink more water, especially with it being so hot outside. Strein said they decided to turn it into a competition.
The challenge is for six weeks and the Paragon started on Aug. 1, which means they will finish in the middle of September. The goal is to drink eight glasses of water a day, and one glass equals eight ounces.
“Eight glasses a day is still pretty standard and is helpful for a lot of people,” said Strein. “We wanted it to be very open and feel like it was an attainable goal.”
She said each glass of water will be one point and those, either staff or resident, who have the most points at the end of the six weeks will get prizes.
They are also trying to include as many hydrating foods into the resident’s diet as they can, like cucumbers and tomatoes, because they contribute to hydration without having to drink water.
“Right now, there is so much great local produce that we can include in our menu,” said Strein.
They are planning to have some mid-challenge leaderboard winners and a few fun things along the way, like a spa day to hydrate the skin.
Benita Phillips, a resident at the Paragon who goes by Mrs. Nita, said she is participating even though she drinks a lot of water, except for a cup of coffee or two.
“It is always good to have an incentive,” she said.
Strein is hoping that members of the community and business will want to do their own hydration challenge.
“I think it is a great opportunity for people to be more conscientious about their fluid intake,” said Strein.
They are trying to keep the challenge simple so no juice or sweet tea, but people can add flavor packets to their water to help them drink it.
Strein said she will be taking some challenge packets to different businesses around town to get them interested in participating.
For more information on the challenge or to stay up to date on how the challenge is going, follow The Paragon of Madisonville on Facebook.
