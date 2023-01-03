Madisonville Community College will have a Dr. MLK, Jr. Campus Celebration from 12:15-1 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11.
MCC Director of Cultural Diversity James Bowles said they have been celebrating MKL Day in some form for almost a decade.
Updated: January 3, 2023 @ 2:14 am
“This event will remind students and the campus community of their role in the continuance of King’s legacy,” he said.
The theme of the event is “Rhythm of Unity” to honor Dr. King’s plead for true unity defined by a commitment to justice.
The guest speaker will be President and CEO of the Hopkinsville Community College Alissa Young talking about unity. The guest vocalist will be Marshae Hopson and the Golightly Family performing songs like “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”
There will be a special recognition of two MCC students who will receive the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship awards.
Bowels said this event is to celebrate the life and legacy of a man who brought hope and healing to America.
The event is open to all members of the community and will take place in the Steve Beshear Postsecondary Education Center on the MCC north campus.
For more information, contact James Bowles, the MCC director of Cultural Diversity, at 270-824-8588.
