Last night was the new Mayor of Earlington, Albert Jackson’s first council meeting where he spoke on goals, expectations, ideas, but most importantly, changes for Earlington.

Earlington native and current resident, Albert Jackson, sat in the Mayor’s seat during last night’s council meeting for the first time, and council members welcomed him with open arms, as well as tons of questions, words of wisdom, ideas, goals, critiques and smiles on their faces.

The meeting opened up with the auditor’s report and information on the South Atkinson Project, which included the acceptance of an additional $15,000 for the water main replacement project.

