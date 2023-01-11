Earlington native and current resident, Albert Jackson, sat in the Mayor’s seat during last night’s council meeting for the first time, and council members welcomed him with open arms, as well as tons of questions, words of wisdom, ideas, goals, critiques and smiles on their faces.
The meeting opened up with the auditor’s report and information on the South Atkinson Project, which included the acceptance of an additional $15,000 for the water main replacement project.
Jackson then addressed the council and a chamber full of residents, to share his goals, expectations and ideas for Earlington and how to make his hometown a better place for all.
“I have a lot of goals,” Jackson started off by saying. “I am born and raised here, I reside here, my family resides here, I have lived many places, but this is home and this is the only place I wanna be. This means a lot to me, more than people realize. As taking on this position, this is a lot of responsibility and I take that very seriously. We need to work as a team. I will always respect every person in this room. I want to set a precedent. Let’s not bicker. Let’s not feud. Let’s talk like adults. Let’s be punctual. We are not gonna have chaos. I promise you.”
Council members stated their concerns, however, all were in agreement in that they are all sitting at the same table wanting to serve and make positive changes. New members sitting at this table included Councilwoman Peggy Babb and Councilwoman Jessica Pharris.
One of the first changes that Mayor Jackson will be bringing to council next month will be the appointment of committees. The committees will be created and shared by next meeting, and it will bring about a big change.
Council members are excited and looking forward to presenting what is on their hearts. Jackson shared that he has a general idea as to what council members want to say and are passionate about but he wants everyone to make sure they are heard. It seems that changes are forth coming, Earlington. Stay tuned.
