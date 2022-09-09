The city of Madisonville is looking to generate new funding to make some major improvements to the city’s water and sewer system by issuing a series of tax exempt bond sales.
Unlike traditional loans, in which an entity or person goes to a bank to borrow funds, municipal bonds are basically loans that investors make directly to local governments. The bonds are sold in a competitive auction with the bond going to the investor who offers the best rates.
While banks can bid on these loans, so can other investors looking to cash in on the financial rating of a city.
On Tuesday night, council members voted unanimously to approve the sell of up to $18.2 million in bonds to fund the water/sewer construction project. The bonds will be issued and sold competitively to raise funding for the project over the next two years.
“This proposed bond issue is for your sewer interceptor lines and some additional improvement to your water treatment facility,” said Charles Musson with the Law Firm of Ruben and Hayes, a municipal bond council firm based in Louisville. Those lines are located on West Noel Avenue.
Musson said the city has little debt, which means they should receive a very good bond rating and attract a lot of bidders. Other than a $4 million loan issued earlier this year, the said the city has approximately $90 million in bonding potential.
By federal tax code, the city can borrow or bond up to $10 million in tax exempt funds per year. With the $4 million loan, the city can issue up to $6 million in bonds this calendar year. They will then have up to two years from the passage of the bond ordinance to sell bonds for the remaining $12.2 million.
