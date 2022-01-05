The holidays, the storm, and a very contagious COVID-19 variant has led Hopkins County to see a large increase in the number of positive cases.
The Hopkins County Health Department Director Denise Beach said COVID-19 rates are going up dramatically in the county, and the positivity rate for the state is 20.72.
“We know that this is very contagious,” she said.
The Health Department reported 348 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, with the overall death toll at 220.
According to the Kentucky COVID-19 website, Hopkins County is classified as red with an incidence rate of 63.6 on Monday. A red classification means there are 25 or more COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.
On Tuesday, Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville reported they had 10 COVID-19 cases, with two vaccinated and eight unvaccinated. They had five COVID-19 cases in the Critical Care Unit, with one vaccinated and four unvaccinated.
Beach said they are seeing more children test positive with COVID-19 and are seeing more children in the hospital.
“We have had a couple of children in the hospital related to COVID, and we are checking to see if that is omicron,” she said.
While omicron has not been around long enough to be thoroughly analyzed, what the Health Department does know is that omicron spreads faster than the delta variant and people tend to get sick faster, but it doesn’t seem to last as long.
She said research is still being done on the variant and it could affect adults and children differently.
“We are highly recommending you get your children vaccinated,” said Beach.
Kristy Quinn, marketing and public relations director for the hospital, said the hospital is not seeing anything new or unexpected from the omicron variant, but it does seem to present as almost flu-like in most cases.
Beach said there is a shortage of monoclonal antibodies in the region. She said omicron seems to only be affected by one of the monoclonal antibody treatments and that is not available at this time.
Quinn said that many community members have not gotten the vaccine because they think the monoclonal antibodies treatment would take care of them, but it is not available.
“We continue to encourage vaccine and booster doses as your best defense,” she said.
What data is available on omicron did affect the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines on community quarantine which came out last week. The CDC lowered the number of days in quarantine from 10 to five.
Beach said while the community guidelines changed, the school and healthcare quarantine guidelines have not.
Beach and Quinn continue to encourage vaccinations for everyone eligible to keep protected against the new variant. To make an appointment with the Health Department for a COVID-19 vaccine, call 270-821-5242 ext. 229.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.