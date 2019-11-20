Group with local ties wins international award

An agency with local ties to Madisonville has been recognized with an international award.
The Code Administrators Association of Kentucky won the International Code Council Chapter of the Year award. This award recognizes extraordinary performance by a chapter in promoting the goals and mission of the council.
Frank Wallace, an employee with the city of Madisonville and president of CAAK, said the ICC selects chapters that are training new people in code enforcement. CAAK was also chosen for its work to ensure consistent code enforcement throughout all areas of Kentucky.
"We spend a lot of time educating," he said."We have two training opportunities every year, and we put those on and try to provide good resources for education. That's what our role is mainly as an education body for all the officials, and it's the second time we've won in 45 years."
CAAK is a good-sized organization, said Wallace.
"Six-hundred and forty-eight members around Kentucky, so we're doing what we love to do -- love to train and provide a great service to make safer buildings for the public. It's a great opportunity to show that we're committed and we're providing the services that we need to provide and get good educational resources," he said. "It's a great relationship between the department of housing, the International Code Council down to the code officials, checkers and coded administrators of Kentucky."
The ICC writes building codes that are implemented across the globe. The state chapter was chosen for its efforts to promote member participation in the code development process, he said.
"It's a joint effort between everybody across the entire state, but locally we have some good representation," said Michael Phillips, CAAK member and a captain with the Madisonville Fire Department.
