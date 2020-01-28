Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Monday:
• Michael J. Benton, 44, of Madisonville was charged Saturday with public intoxication.
• Tyler L. Craig, 20, of Madisonville was charged Friday with violating a Kentucky protective order.
• Holly L. James, 28, of Madisonville was charged Monday with contempt of court.
• Hannah D. Kelly, 21, of Madisonville was charged Sunday with second degree disorderly conduct.
• Robert A. Mason, 36, of Madisonville was charged Friday with trafficking in synthetic drugs.
• William C. Nelson, 45, of Madisonville was charged Saturday with leaving the scene of an accident, operating a vehicle under the influence, no operators license and possession of an open container in a vehicle.
• Elisabeth J. Payne-Bleier, 33, of St. Charles was charged Friday as a fugitive from Vanderburgh County, Indiana.
• Michelle L. Turnage, 50, of Bowling Green was charged Saturday with failure to appear in Warren County.
• Derek R. Upton, 38, of Madisonville was charged Sunday with failure to appear in Hopkins County.
Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports Monday:
• Daniel M. Adcock, 39, of Dawson Springs was charged Friday with a probation violation in Caldwell County.
• Cody P. Ellison, 21, of Madisonville was charged Sunday with theft by unlawful taking and third degree criminal trespassing.
• Cindi D. Howton, 33, of Madisonville was charged Wednesday with failure to appear in Hopkins County.
• Billy J. Irvin, 36, of Dawson Springs was charged Sunday with first degree possession of a controlled substance, buying/possessing drug paraphernalia and public intoxication.
• Justin R. Miller, 40, of Dawson Springs was charged Friday with operating a vehicle under the influence.
• Joshua E. Slaton, 29, of Nortonville was charged Saturday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, second-degree possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, buying/possessing drug paraphernalia, controlled substance prescription not in a proper container, failure to wear seat belts, lack of driver’s license and failure to produce insurance card.
• Nathan M. Stewart, 44, of Nortonville was charged Wednesday with contempt of court in Christian County and a probation violation.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.