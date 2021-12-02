The Madisonville Housing Authority Board of Commissioners hired a new executive director, James C. Nichols Jr., on Nov. 1, succeeding Whitney Bundred, who served in that position for nearly seven years.
The Madisonville Housing Authority is a government agency that participates in the Section 8 Housing vouchers and public housing programs in the Madisonville area.
There are 186 units for families and seniors/disabled households, ranging from one to three bedrooms.
“I was seeking the Lord in ways I could help the community. There was an ad in the Madisonville Messenger looking to fill the position of the executive director. I felt led by the spirit to apply for the position. There is a need for low rent and section 8 housing in the Madisonville area. With my background in management I felt I could be an asset,” Nichols said.
Nichols is also a deacon at the Lively Stone Church of God in Nortonville.
He enjoys playing golf and traveling with his wife and family. Nichols has a bachelor’s and
master’s degrees in Business Management (MSM) from Oakland City University, with over 40 years of management experience.
“Mr. Nichols is a highly accomplished senior management professional with extensive experience in establishing and directing operations. He also has a vast background in compliance, finance, and training which makes him the ideal person to lead the Housing Authority. We have the utmost confidence that Mr. Nichols will take the Madisonville Housing Authority to the next level of providing safe and affordable housing for individuals in our community,” stated Libby Spencer, chairman of the Board of Commissioners.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.