Three days after the tornado that hit Hopkins County, 6,545 residents are still without power while an unspecified number remain without water.
Liz Pratt, a spokesperson for Kentucky Utilities, said they have hundreds of broken poles, downed power lines, and damaged equipment that need to be fixed before power can be restored.
“As of 1 p.m. [eastern time zone] today we have 8,700 customers without power, of that, about 6,500 of those customers are in Hopkins County,” she said.
As power gets restored in some areas, those resources are shifted to help with the ongoing restoration efforts in other parts of the KU service territory, she said. KU crews are continuing to work safely to repair lines, but some damage is so bad, parts of the system have to be rebuilt.
“We currently have nearly 500 employee and resident line technicians and support personal assisting with restoration efforts in the portions of our service territory in western Kentucky,” said Pratt.
Natasha Collins, another KU spokesperson, said this is an ongoing restoration event. The crews need to first assess the damage before any repair work can be done.
“In western Kentucky, we still face some challenges on even being able to access some areas,” she said.
She stressed that any customer and community member be safe, stay away from downed power lines, and report them immediately.
KU customers can call 800-981-0600 and dial 11 to report power outages or downed power lines. There is also the LGE&KU app or outages map found on the LGE&KU website, https://stormcenter.lge-ku.com/.
“We are here for our customers and for our communities as we help recover from these devastating storms and tornadoes,” said Pratt.
KU appreciates everyone’s patients, and they are working to restore everyone’s service, she said.
The South Hopkins Water District system was brought online Sunday night, but previously unknown problems with the water network were discovered, including 800 pound fire hydrants that had been sucked out of the ground by the tornado.
“We hope to have service restored to the entire county by sometime Friday,” said Judge Executive Jack Whitfield. “As we set things up, we’re finding more problems and it sets us back.”
He added that the main water district employee working to restore the network had lost his own home during the storm.
“His home was destroyed by this tornado and he’s trying to get everyone else’s water back. He’s not even worried about his stuff. That’s the kind of people we have in Hopkins County,” said Whitfield.
