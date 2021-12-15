Donations have been flying in to The Madisonville Regional Airport from all over the country.
Pilots have been packing up as much as they can into their private planes and flying directly to our airport to simply drop off donations for those who have been affected by the tornadoes, only to then turn back around and fly home. There have been pilots coming in from as far as Tennessee, Atlanta, Alabama and Indiana and close as Lexington and Bowling Green.
“Multiple donations have been dropped off or given to people directly,” Emily Herron, Madisonville Regional Airport Manager said. “Other places in the country want to help, and they are. They are loading up their personal planes and bring anything and everything. We accept it all.”
The National Guard was at the airport Sunday two or three different times transporting FEMA Directors and fueling up Blackhawks so they were ready to go when needed. According to the Madisonville Regional Airport Committee, although it is devastating and unfortunate, they are thankful that when these disasters happen they are able to serve the community.
“We are happy to help in whatever way we can,” Jimmy Riddle, Chairman of the Madisonville Regional Airport Committee Board said. “It shows the importance of the airport and general aviation. The airport is a huge value to our community whether people understand that or not.”
