In the aftermath of a disaster, filing an insurance claim is one of the last things someone wants to do when they are picking up the pieces of their life.
JD Lester, an agent with Cole & Durham Insurance, said after a disaster report a claim as soon as possible, even if your home isn’t completely lost.
“There is always a lag of getting your issues resolved,” he said. “The sooner we can get them taken care of the better.”
He said while people can report claims directly to their insurance company, he recommends reporting a claim directly to your insurance agent so they can work directly with the insurance company on your behalf.
“Your local agent’s office is here to assist in any way we can,” said Lester.
Many friends, family, and neighbors have lost everything, but there are many more that may have roof damage, a vehicle destroyed, or other less life-altering damage.
“Multiple insurance companies have adjusters temporarily stationed in Western Kentucky on the ground for immediate help,” said Lester.
Once a claim is filed, an insurance adjuster should reach out within 24 to 48 hours. He said while waiting, take plenty of photos of the damage.
“If you need to protect your property from further damage or make immediate repairs, please do so,” said Lester. “Make sure you keep all receipts for supplies purchased and give to your adjuster.”
He said at Cole & Durham, they ask their customer to contact their office if they have not heard from an adjuster with the 24 to 48 hour time period.
“While many companies are handling the high volume of claims as best they can, your local agent can help serve as a contact to the company,” said Lester.
When the adjuster contacts you, they will ask if you are safe if there is an urgent need and then will review your coverages. He suggested asking the adjuster about some possible coverages.
One coverage that gets overlooked on a home or renter’s insurance policy is called “loss of use,” which can help pay for temporary shelter, food expenses, and other expenses.
“This coverage is designed to help when your home or apartment becomes physically uninhabitable due to a direct loss to the property,” said Lester.
Another coverage is debris removal, which is also included in many homeowner insurance policies. This can help with the disposal of tree limbs and debris caused by a storm.
He said even if a home wasn’t destroyed or damaged during the storm, insurance is still on the minds of people in the area.
“It is a great time to schedule a meeting with your local agent for an insurance coverage review,” said Lester.
He recommends taking an inventory of your personal property. Smartphones make it easy to scan a person’s home room-by-room using a video camera.
Lester said he realizes that some people affected by the tornado may not have insurance, but there is disaster assistance available for them.
Residents in the designated counties can apply online at disasterassistance.gov, by calling 800-621-3362 or by using the FEMA mobile app.
