With 2020 almost in the rear view mirror, the Hopkins County Regional Chamber of Commerce is planning for 2021.
Though COVID-19 has not left the U.S. and doesn’t appear to be leaving soon, Libby Spencer, president of the Chamber of Commerce, said they have a great plan in place to provide value to chamber members.
“I think we are pretty well posed for a successful year,” said Spencer. “It is all about adding more value for our members and that is where we are putting our time, effort and money in.”
Goals that were not able to be reached in 2020 or not fulfilled as well as hoped, will now be goals for 2021, like working to provide childcare services, continuing to provide initiatives to slow retail leakage, retail development and advocating for financial assistance.
“The Chamber will continue to work on issues that help our businesses and Hopkins County regain strength,” said Spencer.
Several events are set up starting in January 2021 through December to help members grow, Spencer said. The chamber will still be following the same guidelines as before, but there will be some in-person activities.
“We are going to a bi-monthly member meeting and that is just an opportunity for our members to fellowship and catch up, since we
didn’t have many events in 2020,”
Spencer said.
The first event will be in February about opportunities that Hopkins County doesn’t currently have, the bourbon industry. She said Casey Jones will be talking to members about how to start a distillery, the impact of bourbon in Western Kentucky and how it is moving in this direction.
Other events will include updates on retail trends and recovery and a focus on education similar to “Are You Smarter than a Fifth-grader?”
“We are going to have some kids from Hopkins County Schools and Dawson Springs compete against local leaders,” said Spencer. “To shine a positive light on education.”
On the calendar for May 2021 is “Evening of the Stars” to recognize members of the community and chamber members. In 2020, that event was held in February in-person, but for 2021 it has been pushed back to accommodate the number of people it usually has.
“We have almost 500 people there and that might be too big for now,” said Spencer.
She said they will have to wait and see if restrictions and guidelines will allow to have that big of an event.
Several ribbon cuttings for businesses in Hopkins County are also on the calendar including Lilly Ann’s in Hanson on Saturday, Jan. 2 and Black Pearl Home Care in Madisonville on Friday, Jan. 8. A committee has also been put together to work on a half marathon that will take place in November 2021.
A community development committee, also called a community pride committee, has been formed from chamber members to work on beautification in Madisonville as well as Hopkins County.
“We are going to do some clean up days, we are going to have some public art projects that could add some beautification that might support tourism as well,” said Spencer.
Spencer added the chamber has been asked to replace the benches around the old courthouse and paint the trashcans downtown.
