Unemployment rates rose in many Kentucky counties in July compared to a year ago.
According to state statistics released Thursday, 99 of the state's 120 counties saw rates rise.
Despite a slight increase from a year ago, Woodford County recorded the lowest jobless rate in the state with 3.7%. Other neighboring counties also ranked among the lowest, including Scott (4.1%), Shelby (4.2%), Anderson (4.7%) and Owen (5.1%).
Harlan County had the state’s highest unemployment rate at 13.1%, with Magoffin a close second with 13%.
Overall, Kentucky’s unadjusted jobless rate was 5.1%, slightly above the national average, which is 4%.
