GOV.jpg

Gov. Andy Beshear, flanked by (from left) Jackson Mayor Laura Thomas, Mayfield Mayor Kathy O’Nan and Hopkins County Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield, announces Wednesday that HUD will be providing $123 million to help Kentuckians rebuild from two natural disasters.

 Kentucky Today/Tom Latek

Gov. Andy Beshear announced Wednesday during a press conference in the Capitol Rotunda that more federal funding is coming to Kentucky for those who suffered losses in natural disasters that struck the state in 2021.

This includes the areas in western Kentucky struck by the December tornado outbreak, as well as flooding earlier in the year in the east.

