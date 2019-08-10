Arrest made following assault of 2 children

A Hopkins County man was arrested Friday on charges stemming from the alleged assault of two children in Earlington Thursday evening, according to the Hopkins County Sheriff's Office.
Caleb A. Cobb, 25, is facing two counts of first-degree assault and one count of tampering with physical evidence after officers say he assaulted the children who had been left in his care at 309 Partridge Drive at Quail Run Apartments. Police say Cobb fled the apartment complex before they arrived Thursday.
Hopkins County Sheriff Matt Sanderson said Cobb's charges could change depending on the condition of the children, who had to be taken to the hospital.
Detectives say they found Cobb hiding in a field off Farmers Crossing Road in White Plains. After a short foot pursuit, he was arrested on an outstanding warrant on a failure to appear charge. The additional charges followed.
