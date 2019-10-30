The Hopkins County Farmers Market is moving away from its longtime pavilion on Arch Street near the fairgrounds to a new home at Mahr Park. It will become part of a new Danny Peyton Outdoor Education Center, which has its ribbon-cutting ceremony today.
"It's a good partnership that we have," Hopkins County horticulture extension agent Erika Wood said Tuesday. "This will be our showcase."
Wood described the move of the market to Mahr Park Arboretum as a
major upgrade. For starters, visitors will have more access to electric and restroom facilities.
"They can add a lot of new vendors," Wood said. "The space has been very limited."
There also will be a "caterers' kitchen," allowing everyone from farmers and 4-H clubs to restaurants to conduct food sampling.
It's not clear how long the market has used the Arch Street pavilion as its home. Hopkins County Fair Board President Allen Seibert said Tuesday it was "ever since they moved from downtown."
Members of the county historical society could not provide even a decade range for when that occurred.
The Arch Street pavilion is considered part of the fairgrounds. With the loss of about 100 farmers market days a year, its future use could now be a question. But it apparently did not come up when the Fair Board met last week.
"We haven't even looked into that yet," Seibert said.
But in recent years, the pavilion has hosted everything from plant shows to chili cookoffs outside of fair season.
Seibert has no hard feelings about the Mahr Park move. He said he supports "anything that's going to be a positive thing for the farmers market."
Wood said to the best of her knowledge, the farmers market still plans to hold Thursday events at Baptist Health Madisonville next year. The last one of this season is scheduled for Thursday between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Wood said the extension office hopes to have a big opening day event for the new farmers market location on Saturday, May 2, 2020. While details still are being finalized, that's the same day as the Kentucky Derby.
The outdoor education center is the first phase of a building project at the park near the arboretum. Today's ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for 4 p.m.
