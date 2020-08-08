“Knock, knock.” “Who’s there?”
This familiar sound is not a joke, as Census takers, also called enumerators, are coming house to house, making sure each family is counted starting Tuesday.
Chairman of the Hopkins County Complete Count Committee Kim Ezell said this is a follow up to those that have not responded to the 2020 Census. Hopkins County has a 67.4% response rate, which is higher than both the state rate, 66%, and the national completion rate, 63.1%, according to U.S. Census Bureau data.
Although Ezell was proud to be above the state and national rates, she said three areas in the county have a completion rate below 50% — St. Charles, 48.6%, Earlington, 47.5%, and Mortons Gap 46%.
The census was extended until the end of October. However, Ezell said that the deadline moved, and the count will be complete at the end of September.
“The door-knockers and ability for households to respond, either online, by phone, or by mail to the questionnaire will stop at the end of September,” she said. “This is to ensure that the Census Bureau can meet a deadline to turn in numbers used for redrawing congressional districts.”
This move is troubling, said Ezell, because it could produce less reliable population data.
“Our partnership specialist gave us a scenario of how this could impact us — if we have 100 students in a school classroom and only 50 of those students respond to the 2020 Census, then we will only get 50% of the funding pot to feed those students. We will have to find other ways to come up with that money to feed those other 50 students because we aren’t going to let them go hungry.”
Tuesday, when the enumerators come to Hopkins County, they will follow social-distancing protocols — they will conduct interviews outside of the home in open and well-ventilated spaces when available, keeping a six-foot distance. If the household doesn’t want to have an in-person interview, they can provide the census taker with a phone number to complete it.
The enumerators will be easily identifiable. They’ll be wearing masks, an I.D. badge with their photo and a U.S. Department of Commerce watermark and expiration date. According to Ezell, they will have a Census Bureau-issued phone and carry a bag with the bureau’s logo.
“The interview is going to be quick and easy. They will ask the household questions, and they will enter their answers. A few questions like name, age, race and sex. No questions regarding social security numbers, bank information or citizenship data will be asked,” said Ezell. “Visits will occur between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. local time, including weekends. Even if no one is home when the census-taker visits, they will leave a notice of their visit informing how they can respond online or by phone.”
The Census data affects how some businesses consider coming to the area, said Hopkins County Regional Chamber of Commerce President Libby Spencer.
“It’s incredibly important. There are so many businesses that could be coming to our community. If we would reflect our true population, I think they would see that this is a viable location for many new businesses,” she said. “Unfortunately, the last few years, we’ve shown a decrease in population, but we know that’s not accurate. An accurate account of our population is incredibly important to our future.”
Madisonville-Hopkins County Economic Development Corporation President Ray Hagerman said the data collected from the Census is essential for a couple of reasons.
The first, he said, helps determine funding for various projects, and if the community is not showing growth, those funds could be jeopardized.
“The second piece is people are evaluating whether or not to, for example, to locate certain retail or restaurants or hospitality and organizations,” he said. “They look at demographics. They look at the numbers. They look at the population, and if they don’t see growth or they don’t see the things that they want, then they’re not going to locate that restaurant in your town. It’s incredibly important that everybody that can be counted is counted so that we can potentially get some of those things that we say we want.”
According to census population estimates, the county has lost 1,772 residents since 2009, Hagerman hopes if the county is counted correctly, those estimates will be disproved.
“Generally speaking, all the other stuff is just estimates. If we actually are being counted, then that’s real data, that’s something that we can depend on, it’s not just an estimate,” he said. “I’m hoping that it will show flat, if not growing. It would be optimum if we could see growth in our population. Whatever it is that we are, we want to be able to show it in as true data as we possibly can and make sure everybody that can be counted so we won’t have any issues of estimation errors.”
Ezell said the Census is essential to our community.
“This is going to be a reflection for the next 10 years,” she said. “We want to make sure we get our piece of the funding pie, and it’s not too late.”
There are three ways to submit your Census data — phone, mail or at 2020census.gov. The number to call to complete the census is 844-330-2020.
