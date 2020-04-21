While the area has been hit hard by the novel coronavirus, people and organizations are still providing hope and aid for Hopkins County through financial help, stress relief and food assistance.
Today, the Madisonville-Hopkins County Economic Development Corporation is hosting a Facebook Live tour of their new Mover and Makers space at 1 p.m.
With nearly two weeks of work left until the space is ready, Vice President of Operations Ruthann Padgett said she hopes the new area will be a creative outlet for the community.
“We’re hoping this will be a great thing for people during this time, to reach out to them and let their creative sides maybe take out some frustration or stress in their life,” she said. “This is to show that because everything else has stopped, this hasn’t. It’s almost finished. We’re preparing it for our community, and we can’t wait to see our community create all kinds of wonderful items and learn from each other.”
The new space will give artists, builders and others a place to learn and create. There will be equipment available for 3D printing, metalworking, carpentry, textiles, and more. The Kentucky Movers and Makers will have various tiers of memberships. Prices will be available soon.
Over the weekend, Breaking Bread served 220 families food. Founder John McCurry said they were able to help those families with only 16 volunteers. Before social distancing guidelines were set, they had nearly 150 volunteers each month.
Before their Saturday event, Breaking Bread received donations in the form of 10 pallets of drinks from Dr. Pepper and 22,000 pounds of product from Tyson Foods. Though they received these donations, McCurry said they are always accepting donations to help feed families.
“We always need canned goods and things of that nature for our next event,” he said. “We’re always in need of restocking.”
To donate to Breaking Bread, call 270-635-0444.
Christian Food Bank of Hopkins County said the number of people they are serving in the community is down, but Director Philip McCoy said that’s a good thing.
“I think stimulus checks have made a difference,” he said. “We’re still serving people, but not quite as many as before, at least temporarily. Those numbers will be back.”
In the meantime, McCoy said the food bank is still looking for non-perishable donations. People can also donate to CFB’s virtual food bank at their website — christianfoodbank.us/shop
Hope2All in Nortonville said it has food. On Friday, they received a load of food from Walmart. Director Brad Payne said their most significant need is financial donations.
“We had a little bit of a lull in the giving because some of the churches are not meeting where they would take up their offerings,” said Payne. “Outside of that, financially, a little bit would be great, but we’re manning the fort and food is still coming in.”
To donate to Hope2All, call 270-676-3784.
The Salvation Army feeds 3,000 meals a week, and Captian Lisa Good said they need financial support to continue purchasing food. They also have a need for canned goods.
“Corn, green beans, peas and also microwavable meals for the homeless, but not frozen,” she said.
Good said they had helped house five individuals at hotels, while their shelter remains closed from social distancing. As they have funding, they are also assisting with utilities and rent.
If you’d like to donate monetarily to the Salvation Army, funds can be sent to P.O. Box 489 in Madisonville. If you need food or other assistance, call 270-825-3620.
For professional beauticians, the Hopkins County Regional Chamber of Commerce posted a link on their Facebook page for a grant. The grant is through the Professional Beauty Association; they are giving $500 to licensed beauty professionals who are unable to work because of COVID-19.
“I think that’s something that’s really going to help the beauty industry here in Madisonville,” said Chamber President Libby Spencer.
A lot of beauticians rent their chairs from the salons they work for, though some salons have waived that fee while closed. Spencer said the $500 grant could go towards rent or other supplies, so the beautician is ready when everything can open again. The application is at probeauty.org/covid-relief-fund-application.
Locally, if you’d like to give a tip toward your favorite barber, beautician, or restaurant server that has been financially impacted by the shutdowns, consider donated at the Chamber’s virtual tip jar — www.hopkinschamber.com/virtual-tip-jar.
Spencer said funds go directly to those affected, as patron chooses a specific person through either PayPal or Venmo.
“Most of our restaurants are open doing curbside, but unfortunately, a lot of those employees are collecting unemployment right now because there is not enough work,” said Spencer. “This was an opportunity for us as a chamber to assist them. The money doesn’t come to the Chamber at all. It’s just a virtual tip jar where you can contribute to your favorite stylist, bartender, server or barista.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.