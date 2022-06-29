The Hopkins County Tourism board met yesterday to discuss the upcoming budget, future events, and of course how the rise in taxes have been and will be felt throughout town.
According to Tourism Director Tricia Noel, the city’s restaurant tax is trending up about 11% for this fiscal year. The transient tax is up about 66%, due mostly to the tornado.
“The tornado impacted hotel stays tremendously,” Noel said. “The hotels were full December through April, and there are still people being put up as of now.”
Each church is still helping and putting people up. There are Menonite/Amish still staying places to help volunteer with building houses. Displace residents are still staying in Madisonville. All of which is impacting restaurants by leaps and bounds.
It’s also impacting the transient tax, which is inflating the average daily rate for local hotels. This year for example, it costs $97 per night to stay in a hotel, while last year it cost $78. The hotel rates have increased and the occupancy has remained level.
As hotels are rebounding from COVID, other things are on the rise. Price of food and gas and the lack of product availability may curtail travel for the rest of the year.
Noel stated that it is hard to anticipate what the restaurant tax is going to do. Historically, every year it has been about a 10-12% increase. With Madisonville being more of a corporate destination as opposed to a leisure destination, the tourism board hopes that this will keep the community going, with meetings and conventions starting to return on the horizon.
