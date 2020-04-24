Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Thursday:
• Vance M. Flener, 22, of Madisonville was charged Wednesday with second-degree unlawful imprisonment and fourth-degree assault-minor injury.
• Daniel R. Wisdom, 39, of Bowling Green was charged Thursday with first-degree criminal trespass, possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication.
