In 2019, the city of Madisonville, along with seven other communities across Kentucky, including both Owensboro and Providence broke from the long standing tradition of purchasing electric power from Kentucky Utilities and banded together to form the Kentucky Municipal Energy Agency (KYMEA), an organization designed to allow them to wholesale purchase power from the nationwide market rather than from their local provider. Just over three years later KYMEA officials are discussing the possibility of rolling blackouts.
‘Rolling blackouts’ is a phrase that has been a part of the vocabulary in the United States for decades, but until recently it was used almost exclusively to refer to power outages on the west coast.
The phrase ‘rolling blackouts’ refers to temporary power outages that grid operators use to manage the power grid when the supply of electricity is exceeded by the demand. These outages are used as a way to prevent the grid from becoming damaged due to a shortage of power, and to hopefully prevent equipment and electronics utilizing the grid from being damaged.
According to Michelle Hixon, KYMEA’s director of administrative services and communications, the likelihood of rolling blackouts increases the further the U.S. power supply becomes reliant on renewable energy.
“Power grid operators such as MISO, PJM, ERCOT, CAISO and SPP have warned that as we endeavor to replace fossil fuel plants in the United States with renewable generation, we may not be replacing them fast enough to keep up with demand and to manage the corresponding change in the load curve,” Hixon wrote in KYMEA’s September newsletter.
While the move towards renewable energy is helping to create the issue, its only compounded by what the industry calls ‘wildcard events.’ These are mostly severe hot or cold days that create major upswings in demand, but can also include any other unexpected incidents that cause either major increases in demand or decreases in generation.
“Today, we are experiencing issues similar to both 1965 and 1979,” Doug Buresh reported in the same newsletter. “As the bulk power system adds renewable energy while simultaneously retiring nuclear, coal and natural gas assets, the high-voltage transmission grid is scrambling to build a transmission network that will allow the renewable power to reach the load centers.”
In an attempt to address the possibility of rolling blackouts, KYMEA has created the Power Conservation Alert Program. The PCA will notify members such as the city when a shortage of electricity is possible, and those members will then notify their customers. Those customers will then be asked to voluntarily conserve power in order to avert brownouts and blackouts.
KYMEA warns that if the customers do not conserve enough electricity once the alert is issued, the grid could reach “peak” conditions, where power generation simply cannot keep up with the demand.
If this happens, according to Hixon, the result would be volatility in the price of electricity, unavoidable blackouts from a lack of power and potentially planned curtailments of power to areas that would result in planned, automatic blackouts.
Providence Mayor Doug Hammers told city council members during a recent meeting that in the event of a planned outage, KYMEA hoped to give the city plenty of notice so that customers could be made aware before power went out.
As for the likelihood that local consumers will face these blackouts, local officials think the chances are remote, but there are never any grantees.
“Its not the city of Madisonville of KYMEA,” said Chris Melton, Superintendent of the Electrical Department of the City of Madisonville. “We’ve both done everything we can to prevent rolling blackouts. Our infrastructure is sound, and all of our electricity is purchased through firm contracts. A lot of other people would have to lose power before we do.”
Melton said that through KYMEA, the city of Madisonville’s power comes from a diversified marketplace that includes coal, natural gas and solar generation.
“The problem we are looking at is one that the entire country is having to face,” he said. “The RTOs (regional transmission organizations) are having trouble because we are losing fossil fuel plants due to the current environmental standards.”
Melton explained that while new renewable electric generators such as wind and solar are making electricity, the grid has no way to store that electricity. That means that the power generated by those facilities has to be used when its generated, or its lost. And at night or on days with no wind, those generators aren’t making power.
At this point, while the possibility that rolling blackouts could happen in western Kentucky is real, the chances still rather remote.
“The grid operators, KYMEA, and the KYMEA members remain vigilant and have an Emergency Operating Procedures Plan in place in case the grid operator issues the need for rolling blackouts; however, the grid thus far has proven to be resilient during a very hot summer,” said Hixon.
