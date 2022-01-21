The first show of the season will hit the Glema Mahr Center for the Arts next week, bringing with it a unique blend of music. Boston Brass will take the stage on Tuesday, Jan. 25 at 7 p.m.
For 31 years, Boston Brass has set out to establish a one-of-a-kind musical experience for all who come to see them. They perform an array of compositions from classical arrangements to burning jazz. Boston Brass treats audiences to a unique style of entertainment that all ages can enjoy.
The ensemble’s lively wit, touched with humor and charisma, attempts to bridge the ocean of classical formality to delight audiences in an evening of great music and fun. The philosophy of Boston Brass is to provide the audience with a wide selection of musical styles in custom arrangements, while making sure everyone has a great time with family and friends.
“We are excited about having people back in the Glema, and want to assure all that we will do so safely,” Glema Center Director Bradley Downall said. “Until conditions improve all performances will be staged with the audience in the auditorium, masked and socially distanced.”
If you are interested in purchasing tickets visit, glemacenter.universitytickets.com or in person Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.- 4p.m. at the Glema Center Ticket office. You may also call to purchase, 270-821-2787.
The Glema Mahr Center for the Arts is located at 2000 College Drive in Madisonville.
