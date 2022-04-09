Jasmine Cowan, a senior at Hopkins County Central High School, has had to deal with a lot these past few years.
She has been fighting leukemia while attending school full-time and working a part-time job.
“It is very stressful, but I’ve got a good support system at school, and I have my god family, and they are a good support system at home,” said Cowan.
Cowan was first diagnosed with leukemia at the end of her freshman year at Madisonville North Hopkins High School.
“It was like the last day of school,” she said. “I missed my final, so I had to go in over the summer and take my final.”
She beat cancer during her sophomore year, but it returned this past summer before her senior year in high school.
Towards the end of her junior year at North, Cowan was kicked out of her home and she went to live with her god family to finish out her junior year. She started living on her own before the start of her senior year, which is how she got into Central’s district.
Cowan has been dealing with school, doctor’s appointments, and paying her own bills for almost a year. She has been working part-time at Market Place since her freshman year in high school and continues to work there when she can.
“They understand,” said Cowan. “My doctor puts me on work leave, so I can’t work for so long, and then I will go back and work for a little bit.”
Dealing with everything going on in her life right now, she said it can get overwhelming.
“Even when I wanted to give up, I couldn’t because I had other people around me that needed me in their life,” said Cowan. “I couldn’t do that to them, so I just kept fighting.”
A few weeks ago, Cowan’s blood work and bone scans came back negative for Leukemia, so as of right now, she is in remission.
“It is a great feeling just knowing that I am going to be able to go next year to college, and I am not going to be tied down to a hospital and that I’m not going to have to worry about whether or not I have rides to my doctor’s appointments or stuff like that,” she said.
Leukemia seems to be a genetic trait in her family because two of her younger siblings have also been diagnosed with it. When Cowan was four years old, her baby brother was born with Leukemia and passed away two weeks after he was born.
A year and a half after she was diagnosed, her younger sister was also diagnosed with it. Cowan’s sister was diagnosed with type 1, so the doctors were able to catch hers right at the beginning.
“She is doing good,” said Cowan.
Her younger sister actually got tested to see if she could donate bone marrow to Cowan, and the doctors realized that her white blood cells were not adding up either. Her levels were almost identical to Cowan’s.
“If I didn’t have it, then they wouldn’t have tested her bone marrow, and they wouldn’t have found out she had it,” said Cowan.
Valerie Dunlap, a teacher at Central, said students like Cowan are her reason “Why.” It is students like Cowan who make everything she does as a teacher worth it, she said.
“She has had everything go wrong to keep her from completing school and yet she is still here,” said Dunlap. “Her drive compared to her peers who find any excuse they can to not come to school, and she is here just working her tail off when it all she can do to drag herself from classroom to classroom.”
Although sometimes it probably would be easier to just drop out, she said what keeps her motivated is one day reaching those big milestones in her life like graduating from high school, going to college, and getting married.
“My grandma raised me when I was little. She is no longer with us,” said Cowan. “She keeps me going because I know that she would want me to graduate.”
She plans to attend Kentucky Wesleyan College for Home Design in the fall. She said she has been thinking about college all year.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.