Drain on Mortons Gap water woes will be addressed thanks to grant

After five years of applying for grant money to fix its water system infrastructure, Mortons Gap finally got the good news its been waiting on as $835,000 has now been earmarked for the project.
"Thank God, we finally got it," said Mayor Chris Phelps. "This is our fifth attempt at getting the monies and the third during my tenure as mayor."
Mortons Gap is receiving a Community Development Block Grant, which will go to repairing its water system infrastructure. The grant was announced at the Governor's Local Issues Conference in Louisville.
see grant/page a4
The city is set to receive the funds to fix its water system, which has been costing the town a considerable amount of money over the years, according to Phelps.
"We first started this venture in 2015. At that time, we were averaging $8,000 a month in water loss, and it has progressively gotten worse over time," said Phelps. "It started out costing us $100,000 a year in water loss, and now it costs between $120,000 to $145,000 a year. It was eating into our budget."
The grant is genuinely the best-case scenario for the city, said Phelps. The city is working on a $1.7 million project for its new water system, and this grant will cut into half of the overall cost. For the project to be complete the city had to take a 30-year loan from the Kentucky Infrastructure Authority.
Morton's Gap received an $800,000 loan at a half percent interest, he said. $400,000 of that loan has been forgiven, meaning the city will only pay $400,000 to complete the project.
"The way it works out is this is the most cost-efficient path, not only for the city but it also results in the least increase in the water bill to cover the debt service," he said. "It's well within our budget. We were budgeting between $600,000 to $650,000, so yes, this falls well within our budget, and we can use some of the savings from the loss and throw at the principal balance of the KIA loan in hopes to get this paid down quicker."
The project is just getting started, and Phelps said he expects it to take between 18 months to two years to be completed.
"We're going to hope the problems don't get any worse, and we're going to continue to fix leaks as needed," said Phelps.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.