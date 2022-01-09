With temperatures expected to drop drastically over night, resulting in potential "black ice", Hopkins County Schools announced at around 9 p.m. today (Sun. January 9) that they would be canceling school on Monday, Jan. 10.
Although there will be no school, Monday will be an NTI Day and students are expected to complete HCS@HOME assignments for Day 3.
