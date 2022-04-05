During the Hopkins County Fiscal Court meeting on Tuesday, magistrates debated the future of approximately $1.4 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding that is earmarked for emergency services.
“When I first ran for the Fiscal Court in 1980, I ran with the idea of having somebody on the court who would look our for the fire departments,” said magistrate Billy Parrish.
Parrish made a motion to accept requests from the county’s 14 volunteer fire departments and rescue organizations to allocate $100,000 to each. That motion was seconded by magistrate Charlie Beshear.
Earlier this year each agency had presented the court with a list of needs, each one totaling exactly $100,000. Three of those, Anton, Charleston and St. Charles Volunteer Fire Departments, were deemed ineligible because they included requests for debt service needed to pay off outstanding loans. Those three department were allowed to redo their lists and resubmit them.
“I feel like there is money that should be given to the fire departments,” said magistrate Hanna Myers. “But I feel like instead of just writing everybody a check for $100,000, we need to take a look at their needs and prioritize them.”
Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield cautioned the court that ARPA has very specific requirements on what projects can be funding using COVID-19 funding. If that money is spent incorrectly, it will fall on the county to pay back those funds.
“The county clerk’s office came to us and asked for ARPA funding for new voting machines,” said Myers. “Today we will vote on a resolution to give them that money. We know that in a month that money will be paid. In every project we do where we give ARPA money, we need to be clear and transparent, that way the county doesn’t have to pay that money back.”
Magistrates voted Parrish’s motion down 2-4, with Parrish and Beshear being the only votes in favor. Several magistrates said that they couldn’t vote to approve the payments simply because they had not seen the updated requests.
The 14 different requests will be compiled into one resolution, which the court will consider at its April 19 meeting.
