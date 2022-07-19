Several items were on this month’s agenda for the Hopkins County Board of Education, including consolidation of a number of schools in the district and the purchase of a building to serve as a new Central Office..
All members of the board approved to request letters of interest from architects and engineers interested in working on the proposed three-way consolidation that would transition Southside Elementary from a K-5 to a K-8 school, allowing the district to potentially close Earlington Elementary and South Middle School.
School Board Chairman Steve Faulk said it is good getting to move that project forward.
The board will be soliciting one-page letters of interest from qualified architectural firms for design services and construction monitoring for an addition/renovation at Southside Elementary School.
According to documents the vision of the project is to add onto the existing 550-student capacity to accommodate students from South Hopkins Middle School. The result would be a re-branding of the facility as a preschool through eighth-grade center.
Any firms interested may email a one-page letter of interest to Assistant Superintendent Mary Cline, marty.cline@hopkins.kyschools.us.
All letters must be received by 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3. Any letters received after this date and time will not be considered. For more information, reach out to Cline.
The board also went into a closed session to discuss the acquisition or future sale of property.
School board attorney Keith Cartwright said they entered into a forbearance agreement with Whittmer Farms, where they will give up the rights to the surface of Christview Fellowship Church.
The board also decided to exercise their option to purchase Christview Fellowship Church for $1,590,000.
Both decisions still need approval from the Kentucky Department of Education before anything final happens.
In other news from Monday’s meeting, the school board:
• heard that the central office will resume regular work hours from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. beginning Aug. 1.
• approved payment invoices to Synergy Test and Balance for $1,125, Sherman Carter Barnhart Architects, PLLC for $9,876.05, and LE Gregg Associates for $5,357.50 for work on the new Hanson Elementary School.
• approved a memorandum of agreements with Audubon Area Head Start and the Glema Mahr Center for the Arts/Madisonville Community College for the 2022-2023 school year.
• approved the Comprehensive District Improvement Plan.
• approved district funding assurances for the 2022-2023 school year.
• approved to accept bids for 5,000 lb. nominal capacity, class V lift truck for the bus garage.
• approved to declare school bus #906 as surplus.
• approved Ricoh Copier lease agreement for the Central Office workroom and instruction department.
•approved the organizational chart for the 2022-2023 school year.
•approved the 2021-2022 school donations.
The next meeting of the Hopkins County School Board will be at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 1 at the Central Office.
