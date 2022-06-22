Grab your family and friends and get ready for a laugh this Friday night, as the All Star Comedy Jam starring Alex Thomas and Chris Thomas from BET takes the stage at The Ballard Convention Center in Madisonville.
The doors open at 7 p.m. And the show starts at 8 p.m. In addition to BET’s comic view Alex Thomas and Chris Thomas “The Mayor,” the show will also feature Ray Lipowski of Martin Lawrence’s 1st Amendment Stand Up.
Tickets are still available online at eventbrite.com by searching All Start Comedy Jam in Madisonville, KY. Prices range from $25 for general admission to $50 for the VIP seating which also includes comedian meet & greets and photo ops after the show.
The Ballard Convention Center is located at 605 E. Arch Street in Madisonville.
