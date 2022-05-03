Hopkins County magistrates voted 5-1 on Tuesday to adopt a portion of Ayer Drive into the county road system, which will set the stage for opening a third entrance to the Oak Hills subdivision.
Ayer Drive is the central road that runs the length of the subdivision, north to south. At some point prior to the county taking Ayer Drive into the county road system years ago, a guard rail was put up across the northern end of the roadway. That guard rail cuts off approximately 1,000 feet of roadway that connects to Fowler Drive on the northern end of the subdivision.
Developer Keith Thompkins approached the Fiscal Court about adopting the roadway on Tuesday, telling them that he had recently purchased six houses located along the section of road that is not included in the county’s road system. All of those houses, he said, are currently on one deed and serviced by one water meter.
Thompkins told the court that his intention is to renovate all six of those houses, which appraise for $50,000 each, and put them on the market as houses that appraise at $150,000. But to subdivide that one deed into six lots, he told the court that the roadway has to be taken into the county system.
Magistrates had some concerns about the request, the biggest being that the 1,000 feet of roadway from the guardrail to Fowler Drive is currently not paved, although Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield said that the existing roadway is up to required standards for a county maintained gravel road.
“We’ve asked Ray Hagerman (president of the Hopkins County Economic Development Corporation) and Dean Sheets to look at it, and they both recommend that we take this section of road in,” said Whitfield. He stressed that just because the county takes this section of roadway into the road system, there is no requirement that it be paved, now or later.
Thompkins told the court that he did not care if they paved the road, or even if they removed the guardrail or not, he just needed the road in the system in order to divide the houses up so they could be sold. Whitfield stated that if the road is taken into the system, then the county needs to remove the guardrail and reopen the entire length of the roadway.
Magistrate Vicki Thompson, who represents that area of Hopkins County, said she supported taking the roadway into the county system, but she did have concerns that it would create a problem with speeding through the subdivision.
“If you take this into the county system, we can go out and enforce the speed limit,” said Sheriff Matt Sanderson. “The next thing will be that you’ll get complaints that we’re writing tickets.”
Magistrate Bill Rudd voted against the request.
