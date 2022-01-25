In 2008, there were only three clay target teams and 30 student athletes making up high school clay target teams across the U.S. Fast forward to 2022 and there are projected to be over 1,500 high schools with more than 33,000 student athletes across the country.
Teams are comprised of student athletes that have earned a league-approved firearm safety certificate, practice and compete weekly in virtual clay target competitions against other school teams. Shooting practices and competitions are conducted at a shooting range near the school’s location. The Clay Target League provides all the assistance needed to get a team started.
According to Kentucky State Director of the High School Clay Target League, Ben Huntington, this league is one of the fastest growing high school sports.
“All of our teams in the league are approved to use the school’s name, we want to be treated as a club activity through the school. All of our athletes must have a league issued safety certificate or a state-approved hunter education certification to participate,” Huntington said.
If you are interested in starting a team here are the steps to get started:
1. Talk to your school Athletic/Activities Director
2. Get information on shooting ranges
3. Host an open house
4. Get school approval for the team
5. Join the Clay Target League and follow online
Some of the participating schools nearby are in Central City, Muhlenberg County High School and Todd County Central High School in Elkton. For more information on how to get a team started in Hopkins County, or general information on Clay Target Leagues in our area visit, kyclaytarget.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.