A Hopkins County Circuit Court grand jury released the following indictments for August:
Blake Caraway, 33, of Madisonville, was charged with public intoxication, possession of synthetic drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Robert Caudill, 60, of Dawson Springs, was charged with operating a motor vehicle without a seat belt, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, first-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
David Cunningham, 47, of St. Charles, was charged with obscuring the identity of a machine, operating an ATV on roadway, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and operating a motor vehicle with a revoked license.
Aaron Dalay, 29, of Madisonville, was charged with two counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Amanda Davenport, 38, of Madisonville, was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and first-degree felony offender.
Christopher Devine, 33, of Madisonville, was charged with possession of synthetic drugs.
Kelsey Edmonson, 34, was charged with second-degree burglary, third-degree criminal mischief and first-degree persistent felony offender.
Laura Fry, 53, of Evansville, Indiana, was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Matthew Jones, 36, of Nortonville, was charged with receiving stolen property and second-degree persistent felony offender.
Rodney Massey, 39, of Madisonville, was charged with trafficking in synthetic drugs, disregarding a traffic control device and failure to comply with helmet law.
Donnie Phaup, 52, of Madisonville, was charged with speeding, first-degree fleeing police, operating a motor vehicle with improper registration, disregarding a traffic control device and reckless driving.
Jyreke Stum, 22, of Madisonville, was charged with improper signal, careless driving, trafficking in marijauana, trafficking in Fentanyl, resisting arrest, tampering with physical evidence and first-degree felony offender.
Cameron Clark, 32, of Madisonville, was charged with public intoxication, possession of synthetic drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Shannon Copeland, 42, of Dawson Springs, was charged with first-degree arson.
Tanna Dunlap, 30, of Madisonville, was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, trafficking in a controlled substance, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
David Ezell, 37, of Madisonville, was charged with driving a motor vehicle with an obscured windshield, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of synthetic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree possession of a controlled substance and first-degree persistent felony offender.
Gary Ezell, 37, of Madisonville, was charged with two counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and first-degree persistent felony offender.
Keyla Foster, 36, of Madisonville, was charged with three counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.
Jason Holmes, 43, of Farmington, was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and first-degree persistent felony offender.
Coby Menser, 22, of Providence, was charged with third-degree rape and third-degree sodomy.
Jena Reeder, 33, of Brownsville, was charged with third-degree assault, resisting arrest, menacing and first-degree persistent felony offender.
Traci Sloan, 42, of Nortonville, was charged with theft by unlawful taking, first-degree fleeing from police, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and first-degree persistent felony offender.
Michael Stokes, 43, of Nortonville, was charged with operating a motor vehicle with no tail lights, reckless driving, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, first-degree fleeing the police, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a motorcycle without valid operator’s license and operating a motor vehicle without insurance card.
Jason Thomas, 41, was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree disorderly conduct, third-degree terroristic threatening, public intoxication and first-degree felony offender.
Jonathan Wilson, 42, of Madisonville, was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia and first-degree persistent felony offender.
