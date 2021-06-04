Wreck

An Earlington woman was injured Thursday in a wreck at the intersection of South Main Street and Honeysuckle Lane in Madisonville. Shortly before noon, Madisonville Police responded to the scene, where they found a 2009 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Donnie Asher, 76, of Marion, overturned and a 2008 Chevrolet Impala, driven by Makayla Gibson, 19, of Earlington, with “significant front end damage.” Officers determined that Asher was on South Main Street and was turning left toward Rural King and did not see Gibson’s car prior to turning. Gibson, who was traveling north on South Main Street, struck Asher as he turned. Gibson was transported to Madisonville Baptist Health for her injuries. A 15-year-old male that was a passenger in Gibson’s car was not injured. Asher did not experience injuries in the collision according to police reports. The MPD was assisted on the scene by the Madisonville Fire Department, Med Center Ambulance Service, Webster Towing and All American Towing.

Car wreck on South Main

 Will Whaley/The Messenger

