Jefferson County property tax officials will get a second tour of Gov. Matt Bevin's Anchorage mansion amid a long-running dispute between the governor and the county over whether it's assessed too low for tax purposes.
The Jefferson County Board of Assessment Adjustment decided at a hearing Friday it will again visit the 150-year-old restored mansion Bevin purchased in 2017 for $1.6 million. The inspection was requested by the county Property Valuation Administrator's Office.
The property is valued at $2 million, an amount Bevin is challenging as too high.
The board, which hears local appeals of assessments, needs to conduct a complete inspection, said Assistant County Attorney Jeff Derouen, representing the PVA.
"We are entitled to this inspection," Derouen said, adding that the PVA has learned additional renovation has been done to the third floor that could affect the property assessment. "Our goal is to do a full valuation that's right."
During a previous inspection in 2017, members of the board were barred from the second and third floors by the governor's State Police security detail, Derouen said.
Bevin's lawyer, Mark Sommer, objected, saying that he hadn't been given adequate notice of the request and that he views the inspection as unnecessary. But after the board held a brief, closed-door discussion with its lawyer, chairman Clem Russell said the board must authorize the inspection, saying state law gives it no choice.
"If the PVA requests we go into the house, we have to comply with the request," Russell said.
The date of the inspection of the 7,775-square-foot, eight-bedroom home on a 10-acre site in eastern Jefferson County is still to be determined. It would be conducted by the three-member tax appeal board and representatives of Bevin and the PVA.
Sommer said afterward he disagrees with a second inspection.
"We think it's unnecessary, we think it's unprecedented, and we think it's inappropriate," he said.
But Sommer said he agreed that the statute must grant such a request by either party in a tax assessment dispute.
As to whether the board members will be allowed to view the second and third floors of the home, "I guess we'll have to wait and see," he said.
Friday's development is the latest twist in the ongoing dispute about the property value after the Courier Journal reported in 2017 that Bevin bought the mansion and 10-acre site from Neil Ramsey, a major donor to Bevin political causes and a former Bevin appointee to the board of Kentucky Retirement Systems. Ramsey, the owner of an investment company, lives next door.
A Ramsey company called The Anchorage LLC sold the mansion to a Bevin company called Anchorage Place on March 9, 2017, for $1.6 million, according to property records.
Though the sale raised questions about whether Bevin got a good deal on the property from a political ally, Ramsey has said it was sold at a fair price. And Bevin has since argued the home is worth less, about $1.39 million, citing age and deterioration in some quarters.
The site also includes a 2,780-square-foot four-car garage with a full bathroom, a 1,152-square-foot barn and three small outbuildings.
Derouen said he expects the entire property would be subject to inspection by the tax board.
"An inspection is an inspection of the property," he said.
The property's current value of $2 million was set in 2018 by the tax board to resolve a dispute between Bevin, who claimed it was worth just $1.39 million, based on an appraisal he had done in 2017, and the PVA, which assessed it that year at $2.9 million.
But Bevin appealed the Jefferson County tax board's decision to the three-member Kentucky Claims Commission, arguing for the value to be cut to $1.39 million. Bevin also is seeking attorney fees and damages.
The state claims commission would have the final say in the dispute, though its decision could be appealed in court. The Courier Journal has reported that the commission members and the lawyer serving as the state hearing officer in the case are all Bevin appointees.
Sommer said the board is scheduled to hear the case in October.
KSP investigating shooting deaths in Muhlenberg County
By the Messenger Inquirer
The Kentucky State Police Madisonville post is investigating what appears to be a murder-suicide in Muhlenberg County.
KSP reports say troopers and the Muhlenberg County Sheriff's Department responded to a report of a Friday morning shooting at a home on St. Clair Road in Bremen. At the home, officers found Darcy Markwell, 47, and her husband, Jon Tracy Markwell, 55, dead of gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.
Reports say investigators believe Jon Markwell shot Darcy Markwell and then shot himself. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.
Flourishing hemp industry bringing jobs to Kentucky
By Emily Laytham
Lexington Herald-Leader
Hemp fields in Kentucky are multiplying. So, too, is the field of hemp-related jobs -- both inside and outside the agricultural sector.
At 60,000 acres, Kentucky has the most hemp acreage of any state, besting even Colorado, a known hemp (and marijuana) production giant. That is just one reason Hemp Industry Daily named Kentucky the second most prominent state in hemp production in 2018.
Another reason: Since December 2015, almost 1,000 Kentucky jobs have been created in the hemp industry. According to the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development, over 250 of those jobs were generated in the first half of 2019 alone.
Many of those jobs are in farming -- the traditional idea of what employment in the hemp industry looks like -- but the majority aren't. For example, employees in the hemp industry may also be delivery managers, lab technicians, quality graders and sales representatives.
Kentucky jobs in hemp have steadily increased since 2014, when the federal farm bill cautiously legalized hemp production. Those opportunities have taken off since the passage of the 2018 Farm Bill, which removed hemp from the list of controlled substances. Both bills led to more hemp farming, which led to a greater demand for processors -- thereby opening the industry to new jobs, according to Jack Mazurak. In 2019, the state is starting to see the impact of a maturing hemp industry.
Sixteen hemp processors have announced locations in Kentucky since December 2015. More than half announced their move to the Bluegrass state in the past year, according to Mazurak, which has contributed to the recent job boom.
"Hemp has exploded," Mazurak said. "We are almost in disbelief about the number of inquiries we're getting (about the crop)."
Although several processors have located in Winchester, a healthy smattering of manufacturers have set up in other locations around the state, including Fayette, Ballard and Henry counties.
Just this week, International Farmaceutical Extracts announced construction for a $6 million CBD extraction plant in Danville. Last week, Atalo Holdings announced the opening of a large hemp processing facility in Winchester. That facility -- Atalo's second in Kentucky to date -- will clock in at over 50,000 square feet.
Over 60 full-time jobs will be created by the new Atalo Holdings and International Farmaceutical Extracts processors. Atalo CEO William Hilliard said he expects more employment opportunities to open up inside the new facility in time.
Although it may come as a surprise to some, Kentucky's prominence in hemp is no coincidence, but instead the product of a hard-fought legal battle. The battle was fought by people like Jonathan Miller, who served as Kentucky's State Treasurer for eight years from 1999 to 2007, and who now acts as general counsel for the U.S. Hemp Roundtable. With the Roundtable, Miller advocates for the legalization of well-regulated hemp around the nation. He is fresh off a legal victory -- on Wednesday, July 17, Ohio became the 47th state to legalize hemp production.
Miller said Kentucky was "the catalyst for the country's federal legalization," with politicians like former Commissioner of Agriculture and current U.S. Rep. James Comer advocating for hemp's legalization as early as 2011. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has also pushed to revive the hemp industry, with language in the 2014 and 2018 Farm Bills that legalized hemp as an agricultural product and sponsoring the Hemp Farming Act of 2018.
The work of hemp-friendly politicians has put Kentucky "way out ahead of other states," according to Mazurak.
A little bit of ecological luck doesn't hurt, either.
"We're fortunate to have the climate, the limestone topography," Mazurak said. "For all the reasons tobacco grows well here, hemp grows well here."
It's only fair that it should grow well, given hemp's long history in the state. Before it became a controlled substance in 1937, hemp was a Kentucky cash crop. Many revered public figures in the Commonwealth, including politician Henry Clay, grew the plant in private plots.
And then there are the modern forces that make Kentucky a friendly home for hemp processors, like tax laws that encourage investment into well-paying, job-creating facilities.
Although there are no specific incentives for hemp facilities, most processors of the plant in Kentucky have been approved for up to thousands of dollars in tax incentives based on three key factors, according to Mazurak: initial investment, number of jobs created and estimated hourly wage. For example, Curaleaf -- a national hemp processor with a new facility coming to Lexington -- has invested over $6 million in its new facility and anticipates 150 new jobs with an average hourly wage of $17. Based on these estimates, the company is eligible for up to $1.5 million in tax incentives from the state over the next 10 years, according to financial records.
