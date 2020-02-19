You’re apparently never too old for comic books. You’re certainly never too old to be arrested for stealing some.
A 31-year-old Madisonville man is accused of breaking into a storage unit Friday morning to take comic books. A police report released Tuesday says Dustin B. Hopper broke into XXXL Storage on South Main Street around 7:30 a.m., then walked north with an unnamed woman.
Police say when officers stopped Hopper and the woman at a convenience store, “several comic books fell from under his coat.”
When officers went to the storage unit, they determined it was pried open. Police raised the door completely, and reportedly found more comic books scattered on the ground.
The woman apparently was not arrested, as she told police she watched Hopper break into the storage unit with a large pipe wrench.
Hopper also reportedly carried two small bags of jewelry in a pants pocket.
Hopper was booked into the Hopkins County Jail on third-degree burglary charges. Jail records show he also was arrested in late January on charges of criminal trespassing and attempting to evade police.
Hopper was held Tuesday on a $1,000 cash bond, pending a court appearance Friday.
