After some initial difficulties, Kentucky is changing its plan to let people get Real IDs -- driver's licenses that can be used to fly domestically and access restricted federal facilities such as power plants and military base -- from local circuit clerks' offices.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet had implemented two pilot programs in Franklin and Woodford counties to issue "voluntary travel IDs" that are in compliance with new federal requirements. The deadline to obtain these licenses is Oct. 1, 2020.
But in a Sept. 6 letter obtained by the Courier Journal and sent to the Kentucky Circuit Court Clerk Association and the Kentucky Administrative Office of the Courts, Cabinet Secretary Greg Thomas said that because of "significant unforeseen workload and staffing issues," Kentucky will be halting operations beyond the two existing pilot locations.
"This is not a sustainable long-term model if the state wants to provide adequate service to the public in its issuance of driver's licenses and maintain its distinguished court services," Thomas wrote.
Instead, the cabinet will work to establish regional facilities that are responsible for the issuing of the Real IDs, cutting out local offices where residents have always gone.
It is unclear what this plan to shift to regional facilities looks like. The cabinet did not answer multiple emails and phone calls seeking comment.
Kentucky has struggled to roll out its Real ID program since it the state legislature passed a bill in 2017 to comply with the federal law, which was enacted in 2005. In Jefferson County, residents were originally scheduled to be able to get the new ID starting March 19-22.
The rollout was pushed back, launching in Franklin and Woodford counties in June. The IDs were supposed to be available in Jefferson and the other remaining 117 counties by the end of the year.
