The Hopkins County School Board voted to approve the 2023-24 salary schedule, which would give certified employees a 2% increase and all classified employees a $1.50 per hour raise.
School board Chairman Shannon Embry said as a board, they always want to do the best for employees and staff.
“We always want to make significant changes,” he said. “We wanted to make sure we did something significant for everybody in the district.”
For certified teachers, that raise will amount to around a $1,000 per year raise.
Last year, the board did a 2% across-the-board raise. For classified employees, that raise only amounted to about $0.21 per hour, leading the board to elect to do a larger increase for those employees this year, choosing to go with $1.50 per hour.
Michael Powers, the Hopkins County Education Association president, said he wanted to express his gratitude to the board on behalf of the certified employees.
“We appreciate all that you guys do for us,” he said.
Shanda Hughes, the HCEA vice-president, said she was thankful to the board on behalf of all the classified employees. She said Superintendent Amy Smith is the first one to fight for the classified employees.
“Just off the numbers configured, some of us are going to get a $200 raise, that is nothing to some, but it is a lot to others,” she said.
Smith said it takes everyone to make a school run, from cooks/bakers to custodians and bus drivers.
“We are all in this together,” she said.
During the meeting, the board recognized all the employees retiring at the end of the school year. Those retirees are Felicia Willett, Donna Wilson, Helen Baize, Beth Munger, Charlotte Barnes, Janet Cartwright, Saundra Prowse, Kathryn Rayman, Laurie Cowan, Connie Phelps, Dorothy Lutz, Brock Bowman, Amy Belcher, Donna Hendricks, Jayne White, Vickie Mings, Tonia Griffey, William Ward, Martha Chambers, Carol Huddleston, and Anita Crunk.
In other news, the school board:
Presented the “Remember Your Why” Award to Melissa “Missy” Cobb, a physical education teacher at Southside Elementary School for turning the morning car rider line into a place of joy and fun.
Approved KETS payment invoices to AVI Systems, Inc. for $10,843 on view boards for Southside Elementary and to CDW-G for $4,499 on district-wide Dameware software renewal.
Approved payment invoices to A&K Construction for $178,088 for construction on the new Hanson Elementary School and to Sherman Carter Barnhart Architects for $54,600 and $3,219.47 for services on the Southside Elementary School renovation and the high school auxiliary gyms respectively.
Approved request for a school emergency day waiver for Earlington Elementary due to unforeseen water service line issues that resulted in the water being shut off.
Approved the audit contract with Alford, Nance, Jones, & Oakley, LLP.
Approved a Kentucky Department of Education memorandum of agreement contract for Deidra Hightower and Cristy Tomes for the 2023-2024 school year.
Approved the 2023-2024 Principals’ combined budgets and the 2023-2024 tentative budget.
The regularly scheduled meeting of the Hopkins County School Board will be at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, June 12 at the central administration office.
