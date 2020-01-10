Christian County Commonwealth's Attorney Rick Boling wrote a letter to former Gov. Matt Bevin asking for the pardon of Dayton Jones.
According to a letter obtained by the New Era, Boling argued that the Democratic Party of Christian County, including former Christian County Commonwealth's Attorney Lynn Pryor, worked to give Jones a harsher sentence because the party was upset that Jones' grandparents, Tony and Jackie Jones, had switched to the Republican Party.
"Tony and Jackie Jones were longtime supporters of the local Democratic Party," Boling said in the letter on his official Commonwealth's Attorney letterhead. "They got to a point where they could no longer condone the conduct of the party.
"They upset the then Commonwealth's Attorney and other local elected officials."
Boling goes on to describe the teenage party in October 2014 which led Jones to eventually plead guilty to first-degree sodomy, first-degree wanton endangerment and first-degree distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.
Boling said that at the party the group of "young adults" decided to insert a sex toy in the rectum of the person who drank too much.
The group filmed the action and the video was disseminated out to a large group of "children of prominent families," Boling said.
In his letter, Boling claims that Pryor's daughter was among the group that was involved. Pryor defeated then-incumbent Boling for the Commonwealth's Attorney seat and served two terms before Boling won the seat back in 2018.
According to the Kentucky Registry of Election Finance, Tony and Jackie Jones together contributed $3,000 to Boling's campaign.
Boling said Pryor was removed from the case two years after it went into the court system.
"That is when she convinced Attorney General Andy Beshear to handle the case," he said. "The normal protocol would be to have an adjacent Commonwealth's Attorney to handle the case.
"However, she could work hand and hand with Beshear to ensure that Jones was punished to get back at his grandparents."
Boling also argued that the case was "never a sexual assault."
He said the case involved intoxicated teenagers and people in their early 20s "being stupid and immature."
"There was no sexual gratification involved," he said.
He said that several of the codefendants had their charges amended from a sexual assault to a regular assault, eliminating the requirement to be added to the sex offender registry. Boling claims that Jones pleaded to wanton endangerment (first degree) but was required to also plead sodomy "at the advice of his attorney."
"This case does not pass the smell test," Boling said. "Jones' biggest problem is that the Democratic Party controlled prosecutor, the Judge he stood before and Jones' own attorney."
Judge John Atkins presided over the case.
"Then you bring in (then Attorney General) Andy Beshear to make sure that the locals are keeping control, while legally having been removed from the case," Boling said.
The letterhead was dated Dec. 7, 2019. Two days earlier, Beshear defeated Bevin in the gubernatorial election.
Boling ends his letter saying Jones made a mistake and is "guilty of being associated with an assault on a young man."
He said the victim "had done various types of conduct to his friends that were intoxicated."
"Dayton Jones needs your help to right a wrong," Boling said to Bevin in the letter. "He was excessively punished for being the grandson of Tony and Jackie Jones.
"He needs your help to fix the corruption that exists between the local (D)emocratic (P)arty and Attorney General Andy Beshear's office."
