The Madisonville Rotary Scholarship and Loan Committee has extended the application deadline for Madisonville North and Hopkins Central seniors to Friday, May 7.
Heather Roy, head of the committee, said with the craziness of the past year the club wanted to give high school seniors more time to complete the application.
“We decided we wanted to give individuals an extra week to make sure they have time to apply,” she said.
The scholarship is unique in that it focuses on community involvement and only requires a minimum 2.5 GPA, she said.
“We wanted a commitment to the community because rotary is an organization that is committed to supporting this community, and we wanted our scholarship to mimic what we believe as Rotarians,” said Roy.
She said the club is looking for well-rounded individuals who have shown they are committed to the community through leadership activity and opportunities provided throughout their high school careers.
Rotary awards $4,000 in scholarships to six high school seniors at North and Central high schools.
The club awards four $500 scholarships to a male and female from each high school. The female students can apply for the Bliss Powell Memorial Scholarship and the male students can apply for the Charles Rudd Sr. Memorial Scholarship.
For a member of the high school ROTC program, there is the Patrick Rudd Memorial Scholarship for $1,000. There is also the $1,000 Ernie Woodward Excellence Scholarship, which is awarded to a past participant of Rotary football or cheer.
All interested applicants need to submit the same paperwork for the scholarships, which will include an application form, a copy of their high school transcripts, one to three letters of recommendation and a one to 3 page essay addressing their commitment through service to better the community they live in now and after college.
Roy said the scholarship applications can be found in several places like on the Madisonville Rotary Club Facebook page or can be obtained from Rotarians. Students can also get the application from their high school guidance counselors.
She said students can mail the application in but it has to be postmarked by the deadline.
“What has taken place in the past is the counselors would keep all the information with them, and I would pick it up at a designated time when everything is ready,” said Roy.
To mail in the application, address it to: The Rotary Club, P.O. Box 119, Madisonville, Ky. 42431.
Roy said along with the scholarship program, Rotary has a loan program that offers low-interest rates and can be based on a semester or year. She said the loans are up to $1,000. Higher amounts must be approved by the Rotary board.
“You do have to be a Hopkins County resident and have a Hopkins County co-signer to get the Rotary loan. Then it can be for any institution of higher education for full-time student enrollment,” she said.
The deadline for the loan applications for fall 2021 is Wednesday, June 30. Roy said the loan process takes several weeks to complete because a committee meets with the applicant to approve the loan.
“There is a process involved so it usually takes about four weeks,” she said.
Rotarians also have a copy of the loan application or students can contact Roy at hroy@murray state.edu or call 270-825-4379.
