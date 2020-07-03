With the Fourth of July upon us and the coronavirus still lurking in the region, families are searching for ways to celebrate a little differently than in years past.
Fireworks show in both Madisonville and Dawson Springs have been canceled due to safety concerns, but other popular locations like pools and lakes have reopened in some spots.
Simple leisures like exploring Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park or staying local and taking advantage of the many city parks and amenities may serve as a nice option for many residents.
On Monday, the beach and lake opened at Pennyrile, and park director Peter Bowles said lodging is at full capacity for the weekend.
“Our beach and our lodge is open, but our recreation programs are kind of curtailed. I know they’re going to do some tie-dye shirts and do some trail hikes,” he said. “Our golfing is open and our mini-golf, campgrounds are open, and the gift shop and the dining room are open.”
On Thursday, Pennyrile opened the last of its closed areas, its playgrounds. Bowles said the paramount objective for the park is the safety of guests. He said regularly touched surfaces would be cleaned routinely. All employees are also wearing masks.
“We want the guests to be safe when they come here,” he said.
The park’s boat dock is sanitizing boats, paddles and lifevests after each use.
At the beach, park rangers are directing traffic flow and monitoring numbers. The beach can accommodate 804 people and had a little over 300 people onsite Thursday.
The beach closes at 7 p.m. Throughout the day, guests can rent canoes, kayaks, pedal boats and stand-up paddleboards for $8 a half-hour, $12 for an hour or canoes and kayaks can be rented daily for $40.
This weekend, Mahr Park Arboretum in Madisonville will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. They will have kayak rentals for singles or doubles. Park director Ashton Robinson said singles are $20 for two hours, and doubles are $30 for two hours. The park also has bikes to rent for $5 for two hours.
“We are sanitizing the lifejackets, the paddles and the kayaks after each use, as well as the bikes,” she said. “Our employee that works here, she’s already been briefed to make sure that all of that stuff is wiped down.”
Robinson said they are asking visitors to wear a mask while in the welcome center, which is where you can rent a kayak or bike.
Their disc golf course, dog park, picnic pavilion and their fishing ponds will all be accessible.
On Saturday, the Hopkins County Farmers Market will be open at the Danny Peyton Outdoor education Center by Mahr Park’s entrance from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. or until they sell out.
Families are encouraged to bring sunscreen and plenty of water, said Robinson. They are still recommending everyone to keep a safe social distance when possible.
Hopkins County Health Department Director Denise Beach encouraged people who are going out this weekend to stay vigilant. She said one of the best things people can do is limit their contacts.
“Don’t go to big parties or group outings,” she said. “But, if they do get out, social distance, stay six feet away from others.”
Beach suggests people wear a mask, especially if they’re in the high-risk group, which is 65 or older, or if they have chronic conditions, such as asthma, diabetes, heart disease or lung disease.
“If they do get together, being outside is better than inside. And if they go out to eat, eating outside is better than eating inside,” she said. “Enjoy your Fourth, but take your precautions, especially if you’re at risk.”
Beach said if you are around a group of people, remember who you were around, just in case contact tracing is needed. According to state guidelines people can gather in groups of 50 or less but social distancing is expected.
