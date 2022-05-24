In a gymnasium full of friends and family, Madisonville-North Hopkins’ 227 seniors walked across the stage to receive their diplomas on Monday night, following what was, for most intents and purposes, a normal school year. It was the first ‘normal’ year since the class of 2019 walked across the stage three years ago, when this group of seniors were just freshmen.
They may have started the year off still wearing masks, but otherwise, everything in the school world was almost back to normal. For this crop of seniors, that is something that is not lost on them.
“We’ve had more bonding experiences (than the last few classes),” said Carson Esquiline, one of four class historians. “Sports have been able to travel. We took a senior trip to Dollywood. I think we’re closer than the last few classes.”
“I think we’re even closer than the classes before COVID-19 because we realized how much we did miss out on and how much we needed to savor this year,” said historian Haleigh Perdue.
Despite COVID-19 and the mess it made of at least half of their high school careers, the class of 2022 sees the positives that came from all of the difficulties, and they hope that the students who follow them will do the same.
“Appreciate those around you and those who help you get to the circumstances where you are now,” said salutatorian Aidan Hawkins. “Though (today) is a day of celebration, its important to be happy and be appreciative of those who helped you get here.”
Despite all of their class work being completed and all of their tests being taken, the class of 2022 was still in school during the last week of classes, taking part in an assortment of activities meant to make memories and to be fun. The class’s six top honor students jokingly referred to those activities as “fun-datory” as they were mandatory events, but even then it was clear to see that the group looked forward to spending their last days as seniors together.
“Since we didn’t have a normal high school career, we’ve realized, don’t take every moment for granted,” said historian Katherine Weir. “Pay attention to what’s going on and make good friends.”
Still, one doesn’t get to be among the top six ranking students in a high school class without spending some time focusing on the class work. While making the grades was important to this group, they wanted future generations of Madisonville-North Hopkins graduates to realize, its also important to be yourself and make the grade, but make them your own way.
“Everything doesn’t have to be black and white,” said Aidan Brummer, historian. “I thought we were going to have a normal four years. It was nice to be able to think...maybe not outside the box, but to realize not everything has to be set in stone one way. Be different. Different is okay.”
“You don’t have to have it all figured out at such a young age,” added class valedictorian Kendal Duncan. “They’ve put a lot of pressure on us to have things figured out, but its okay to not know what you want to be.”
